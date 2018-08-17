TiVo sinks on report of Amazon DVR plans (updated)

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is off 3.9%, bouncing off a near-10% dive on a Bloomberg headline that Amazon.com (AMZN -0.5%) is reportedly planning a live television recorder.
Shares in TiVo are down 31% over the past 12 months.
The company has in recent weeks been engaged in patent skirmishes with Comcast and has been examining strategic alternatives ranging from "transformative acquisitions" to mergers to going private.
Updated 3:28 p.m.: More details from Bloomberg note that Amazon's Lab 126 (makers of Fire TV and Echo products) is working on the DVR, which may not get released at all. It would likely include features more like a networked DVR that could stream to mobile devices and work with existing Fire TV devices. TIVO now down 4.5%.
Now read: Amazon Prime: The Moral View »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox