TiVo sinks on report of Amazon DVR plans (updated)

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is off 3.9% , bouncing off a near-10% dive on a Bloomberg headline that Amazon.com (AMZN -0.5% ) is reportedly planning a live television recorder.

Shares in TiVo are down 31% over the past 12 months.

The company has in recent weeks been engaged in patent skirmishes with Comcast and has been examining strategic alternatives ranging from "transformative acquisitions" to mergers to going private.