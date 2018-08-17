Leverage loan market set for post-Labor Day surge: Bloomberg

The U.S. leveraged loan market is expected to nearly double in M&A-related issues after the Labor Day holiday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
About $27.3B of M&A loans are in the pipeline plus $7.5B for other uses; that compares with $13.9B of M&A loans and almost $4B of other-purpose loans that were scheduled at at the same time last year. Among the big deals being financ
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) acquiring Thomson Reuters's (NYSE:TRI) unit majority stake may include $8B of term loan B, with $5.5B in U.S. dollars and $2.5B equivalent in euros.
Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and GIC's acquisition of Akzo Nobel's (OTCQX:AKZOY) chemical unit for about EUR6.5B.
T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) financing for Sprint (NYSE:S) merger may consist of $7B in seven-year term loan B, $4B in five-year revolving credit facility and $27B in bridge loans.
Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) LBO by KKR (NYSE:KKR) expected to start $7B financing.
Previously: Blackstone gets EU approval for Thomson Reuters unit deal: Reuters (July 23)
