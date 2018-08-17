Leverage loan market set for post-Labor Day surge: Bloomberg

The U.S. leveraged loan market is expected to nearly double in M&A-related issues after the Labor Day holiday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

About $27.3B of M&A loans are in the pipeline plus $7.5B for other uses; that compares with $13.9B of M&A loans and almost $4B of other-purpose loans that were scheduled at at the same time last year. Among the big deals being financ