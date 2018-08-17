China, U.S. aim to end trade impasse before November Trump-Xi meeting: WSJ

Chinese and U.S. negotiators are working on a plan to try to end their trade impasse before President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold multilateral summits in November, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Midlevel talks are scheduled for next week in Washington. A nine-member Chinese delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will meet with U.S. officials led by Treasury undersecretary, David Malpass, on Aug. 22 and 23.

Xi has reportedly instructed his lieutenants to try to stabilize the relationship as soon as possible, the WSJ reports.

China government bond ETFs: DSUM, CBON, KCNY

U.S. Treasuries ETFs: PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FTT, FIBR, USTB

Previously: China may be strengthening the yuan ahead of trade talks with U.S. (Aug. 17)