Bloomberg: Pipe giant Zekelman files confidentially for IPO

Zekelman Industries has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, which would mark one of the biggest industrial IPOs in recent times, Bloomberg reports.

The Chicago-based company is North America's largest independent steel pipe and tube maker, and is aiming for a valuation of about $5B.

It makes pipes and tubing for bridges, railways, auto parts manufacturers, energy systems and construction framework, and has annual sales over $2.7B amid strong demand and wider margins.

The company had $378M in EBITDA during the fiscal year ended September 2017, Moody's says.