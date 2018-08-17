Mortgage investors don't seem worried about Fed's exit

Mortgage investors aren't worried about the Federal Reserve's upcoming exit from mortgage-backed securities because they think the Fed will come back into the market if it's needed, Bloomberg reports.

After the financial crisis, the Fed bought up mortgage-backed securities to provide liquidity and stabilize the market. Now holding $1.7T of MBS, the Fed has started to "normalize" its balance sheet by allowing MBS holdings to run off.

Investors haven't panicked, though. Fannie Mae 30-year current coupon spreads are up only 12 basis points YTD to 0.81%. Knowing that the Fed may act as a backstop may be part of the reason why.

“The MBS market knows that in the next crisis they will do it again if they have to," says Walt Schmidt, head of MBS research at FTN Financial, which has $17B in agency MBS and CLO under management.

