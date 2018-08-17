J.C. Penney credit rating cut at Moody's, S&P

J.C. Penney's credit moves deeper into junk territory, with Moody's earlier trimming to B3 from B2, and S&P minutes ago cutting to B- from B.

The company's "aggressive" liquidation of inventory will be a "significant" headwind to operations, says Moody's. Helping, though, is decent liquidity of about $2.2B as of the start of the month. "Minimal" free cash flow going forward is expected, however.

Shares are bouncing 1.15% today to $1.78.

Previously: Citi tags J.C. Penney as $0.50 stock (Aug. 17)

Previously: Sinking feeling at J.C. Penney (Aug. 16)