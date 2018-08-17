Reports: Twitter's Dorsey could face House subpoena

Twitter (TWTR -0.3% ) CEO Jack Dorsey could face a House subpoena after reports that the company is "stonewalling" a committee seeking information.

Staffers of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said after a tense Thursday meeting that the panel could compel Dorsey's testimony, Politico says.

Committee Chairman Greg Walden resorted to Twitter itself to invite Dorsey to appear Sept. 5 -- the same day that Dorsey is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss Russian election interference. But there's no confirmation on a House appearance at the moment.