Viacom begins layoffs in streamlining AwesomenessTV (updated)

Just after closing on an acquisition of AwesomenessTV (reportedly at a heavy bargain), cost-cutting Viacom (VIA, VIAB) is laying off 10% of the workforce and the unit's CEO has left the company, The Hollywood Reporter says.

CEO Jordan Levin had planned to leave Awesomeness after a certain period. The unit is now in the purview of Awesomeness veteran (and current Viacom Digital Studios Group President) Kelly Day.

Layoffs are reportedly spread across the organization but focused on duplicated positions in legal, finance and HR.

Updated: In updated reporting, THR notes that layoffs have hit about half the staff rather than just 10%. A California state filing shows Awesomeness will let go of 98 employees by Dec. 31.