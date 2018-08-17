S&P Global cuts Turkey's foreign currency rating to B+

S&P Global ratings cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency rating by one notch to B+, four levels below investment-grade, from BB-. Rating outlook remains stable.

The credit-rating company saees the volatile Turkish lira and resulting projected sharp balance of payments adjustment undermining Turkey's economy.

S&P Global expects a recession next year for the Turkish economy with inflation peaking at 22% over the next four months.

"The weakening of the lira is putting pressure on the indebted corporate sector and has considerably increased the funding risk for Turkey's banks," S&P Global says.

Turkey's long-term local currency sovereign rating is lowered to BB- from BB.

The Turkish lira -3.4% against the U.S. dollar, now trades at about 6 lira per US$. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) -0.1% in after-hours trading.

