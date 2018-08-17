Motorola prepping AI smart speaker running Baidu software?

Motorola might be preparing an AI-powered home speaker for launch in China that will run Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) software.

The report from AndroidPure says the Moto AI Assistant will come in at 90mm, 280 grams and will boast WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, audio streaming support via DLNA, an ARM Cortex A53 processor, and virtual assistant functions including a child mode.

The speaker could use Baidu’s DuerOS SDK suite, which recently reached an install base of 100M devices compared to 50M six months ago.