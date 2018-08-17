Oaktree seeking $1.5B in cash to top bid for Claire's: Bloomberg

Claire's Stores (CLRS) debtholder Oaktree Capital Management is trying to raise $1.5B for a bid deadline of Aug. 31 for the bankrupt retail chain, Bloomberg reports.

The offer would compete with a debt-for-equity bid valued at $1.4B from Claire's senior lenders. That group is led by Elliott Capital Management and includes the chain's private equity sponsor, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

Claire's has been looking for a buyer willing to pay $1.75B owed to senior lenders.

Previously: Claire's reports Q1 results (June 14)

Previously: Claire's withdraws IPO filing (Jan. 17, 2017)