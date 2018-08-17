Hopeful trade headlines spark stocks to late gain

Stocks sprang to life late in today's trade following a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese and U.S. negotiators are planning talks to try to end their trade dispute ahead of meetings between Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi in November.

The gains were broad-based, with all 11 S&P sectors closing higher, led by real estate (+1%), consumer staples (+0.7%), materials (+0.7%) and industrials (+0.6%), while consumer discretionary (+0.1%), financials (+0.2%) and tech (+0.2%) lagged.

For the week, the Dow jumped 1.4% and wrapped up the week at its highest level since Feb. 26, while the S&P added 0.6% and the Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

In corporate news, Tesla tumbled 8.9% following a New York Times interview with CEO Elon Musk in which he discussed his personal struggles, along with a report that some of the company's board members are concerned over Musk's use of Ambien and recreational drugs.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note flat at 2.87%.

U.S. WTI crude oil closed +0.7% at $65.91/bbl but sank 2.5% on the week for its seventh straight weekly decline.