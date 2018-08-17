Westlake Chemical announces expansion of existing share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK -1.4% ) authorized the company to repurchase an additional $150M of shares of its common stock under its existing share repurchase program.

As of August 17, 2018, ~6.5M shares of common stock had been acquired at an aggregate purchase price of ~$360M under the program.

After this expansion of the size of the program, and as of the same date, an aggregate of ~$290M will be available for purchase under the program.

This expansion is effective immediately.