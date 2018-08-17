Facebook gets HUD complaint charging housing discrimination

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is facing a Dept. of Housing and Urban Development complaint alleging the social network is violating the Fair Housing Act.

The company's allowing landlords and home sellers to use its ad platform to engage in housing discrimination, according to the HUD statement.

That comes via pinpoint control of which users receive ads "based upon the recipient's race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, disability, and/or zip code," followed by inviting advertisers to express unlawful preferences through discriminatory options, HUD says.

That includes literal "redlining" by excluding ad recipients who live in certain ZIP codes, it says.

The Secretary-Initiated Complaint will result in a formal fact-finding investigation, which may or may not lead to a formal charge of discrimination.