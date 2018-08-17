Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. to combine with Organogenesis Inc.

Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. (AHPA -0.2% ) and Organogenesis Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which Organogenesis will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AHPAC.

Following the closing of the transaction, Organogenesis will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ORGO."

The combined company will have an anticipated initial enterprise value of ~$673M.

This transaction will be funded through a combination of cash, stock, and rollover debt financing.

Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC is acting as financial advisor to AHPAC.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal advisor to AHPAC.

Foley Hoag LLP is acting as legal advisor to Organogenesis.