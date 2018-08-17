MidSouth Bancorp shareholder urges board to sell the company

Jacobs Asset Management urges MidSouth Bancorp to sell the company, citing that its increasing frustration with the company's performance and the lack of action by the board, it said in a filing.

Jacobs disclosed it holds a 7% stake in MidSouth in the filing.

MidSouth replies that its board will "carefully review with its legal and financial advisors the letter sent by Jacobs Asset Management and remains committed to act in the best interests of all MidSouth shareholders."

