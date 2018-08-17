Deutsche Bank offers to buy Noble Group bonds

Deutsche Bank launches a surprise offer to purchase Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) bonds, just 10 days before a shareholder vote on a $3.5B restructuring.

The offer comes after Noble secured the support of 86% of noteholders, well above the minimum 75% needed; Deutsche Bank is expected to announce the result of its bond offer Aug. 28, the day after the shareholder meeting.

It is not yet clear if Deutsche Bank is acting on behalf of another company or for itself, but the bank is a creditor to Noble and has agreed to provide trade finance facilities to the company under the restructuring.