AES launches Central America’s first LNG terminal to expand regional access

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) says it expects the $1.15B AES Colón, a 381 MW combined cycle power plant in Panama and the first liquified natural gas terminal in Central America, to begin commercial operations on Sept. 1, and the LNG tank, which will be the largest in the Caribbean, to begin operations in H2 2019.

The U.S. power company says AES Colón will provide a cleaner alternative to petroleum-based fuels in Central America and the Caribbean, and initially will use 20T Btu/year, with the LNG terminal having a capacity of 80T Btus, creating the potential for more than $500M/year in U.S. gas exports.

AES says the 60 TBtus of excess capacity available through AES Colón will allow for distribution across Central American countries for electricity generation, commercial and industrial customers, transportation and bunkering.