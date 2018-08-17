Entasis Therapeutics files for $86.25M initial public offering

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Entasis Therapeutics has filed for an initial public offering for up to $86.25M.

The filing comes via Credit Suisse and BMO Capital Markets, along with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wedbush PacGrow.

It's looking to list under the symbol ETTX.

For the six months ended June 30, the company posted revenue of $5M and a net loss of $16.4M after operating expenses of $23.8M (R&D expenses of $18M).

The company's facing competition for its treatment of Acinetobacter infections from Tetraphase (NASDAQ:TTPH) and from Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY); for its gonorrhea treatment from a product under development by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK); and for treatment of complicated UTIs from Avycaz (NYSE:AGN), Vabomere (NASDAQ:MLNT), and Zemdri (NASDAQ:AKAO), as well as other candidates from Iterum (NASDAQ:ITRM), Achaogen and Spero (NASDAQ:SPRO).