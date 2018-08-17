China tariffs could mean difficult winter for Cheniere, U.S. LNG suppliers

A bleak winter could be ahead for U.S. natural gas exporters, as China could halt purchases as part of an escalating trade war, which could force gas suppliers such as Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) to cut prices as they seek to lure other buyers during the heating season, when demand peaks, Bloomberg reports.

U.S. LNG companies make most of their money from long-term contracts, but last winter Cheniere piled up earnings from the spot market as Asian prices rose to three-year highs amid booming consumption in China, but with a potential 25% tariff on U.S. LNG into China, Cheniere and other U.S. LNG traders may have no choice but to sell spot volumes at a discount, Cowen's Jason Gabelman tells Bloomberg.

The “U.S. is probably going to have more spot LNG available than it would have had otherwise if it had been selling into the Chinese market,” Gabelman says, expecting U.S. sourced spot cargoes that would have gone to China would have to be sold into another market.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, DCNG, GAZB

Earlier: Bloomberg: PetroChina considering temporary halt of U.S. LNG purchases (Aug. 13)

Earlier: Cheniere CEO expects no economic impact from Chinese tariffs on U.S. LNG (aug. 9)