EQT Midstream price target trimmed to $62 from $66 at Stifel

EQT Midstream Partners' (EQM +0.9% ) stock price target is lowered to $62 from $66 at Stifel, which anticipates reduced 2019 cash flows.

With more than 200 miles of construction halted on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, EQM decided to delay the in-service date to Q4 2019 from the recently revised target of Q1 2019 and raised its total project cost estimate to $4B from previous guidance of $3.5B-$3.7B.

While uncertainty remains, Stifel views EQM's equity performance favorably and believes investors will benefit from upcoming catalysts, including 2019 guidance, separating from EQT Corp. and a simplification transaction.