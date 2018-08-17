Enbridge +3% as BAML upgrades to Buy on de-risked operations

Enbridge (ENB +3.2% ) is higher after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $50 price target, citing higher confidence in the company's progress in project execution of the Line 3 Replacement project, funding and asset sales, and the simplification of transactions.

BAML analyst Dennis Coleman believes ENB deserves to be valued in-line with its large-cap midstream and MLP peers because it has managed to largely de-risk its operations.

Investors have been concerned about ENB's funding and balance sheet, but Coleman thinks the $7.5B from the announced asset sales will provide support for the company's $22B capex and $4B debt payment during 2018-20.