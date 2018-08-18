Workers at world's biggest copper mine sign labor deal

The union representing workers at BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) Escondida mine in Chile signed a new collective labor contract on Friday, ending the risk of a strike that could have paralyzed the world’s biggest copper mine.

BHP had said earlier in the week that terms had been reached but the union needed to vote on the new deal.

The company says the agreement “satisfies both workers and their families, as well as the need for Escondida to be sustainable over time.”

The failure to reach a labor agreement last year led to a 44-day strike at the mine that shook the global copper market.

