Tencent-backed news app Qutoutiao files for U.S. IPO

Chinese news/video app Qutoutiao has filed for its initial public offering in the United States, with a placeholder raise of $300M.

The company is backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which led an investment round in March that valued Qutoutiao around $1.5B.

It's seeking a listing on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol QTT.

In selected financials, Qutoutiao notes net revenues for the first six months of 2018 rose 569%, to 717.8M yuan (about $108.5M). Expenses ballooned over that period to 1.09B yuan from 125.9M, and net loss increased to 514.4M yuan (about $77.7M).

The company is the No. 2 mobile content aggregator in China in terms of monthly active users and average daily active users, with MAU of about 48.8M and DAU of 17.1M; it competes with other aggregators including Jinritoutiao, Kuaibao (operated by Tencent) and Yidian Zixun (affiliated with Phoenix News).

To a lesser extent, it also competes with mobile news portals like Tencent News, SINA news (NASDAQ:SINA), Sohu News (NASDAQ:SOHU), NetEase News (NASDAQ:NTES) and Phoenix News (NYSE:FENG).