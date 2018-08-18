Musk: $25K Tesla car could happen by 2021

Amid the recent turmoil at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), CEO Elon Musk sat down with YouTuber Marques Brownlee to discuss the future of electric vehicles.

He cited daunting economies of scale in an "insanely competitive" auto industry as barriers to making a cheaper car, but estimated that the company could produce a model at a $25,000 price point.

"If we work really hard I think maybe we can do that in about three years," he added, saying it depended on both time and scale.

