Brexit 'no-deal' scenario set out

Britain will recognize some EU regulations in the event of a no-deal Brexit to ensure continued access to medicines, car parts and chemicals, The Telegraph reported, citing government documents.

The 84 papers - which will be published in batches - set out "how it works now" and "how it works in a no-deal scenario."

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab will also give a speech Thursday, describing the government's plan for a no-deal.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP