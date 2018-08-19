Erdogan: Turkey will not be cowed by U.S.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Saturday that his country would not be cowed by the U.S. as a high court rejected another appeal to free pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been held for almost two years on terror charges.

"Some people threaten us with economy, sanctions, foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and inflation. We know your shenanigans and we will defy you."

The bitter feud between Ankara and Washington triggered a trade row last week and sent the lira into a tailspin.

Previously: S&P Global cuts Turkey's foreign currency rating to B+ (Aug. 17)

ETFs: TUR, TKF