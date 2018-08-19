Russia presses ahead with Nord Stream 2

"Together with German partners we are working on the new natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, which will complete the European gas transport system," Vladimir Putin declared as he met with Chancellor Angela Merkel near Berlin on Saturday.

While the U.S. wasn't present at the meeting, it could have a big say in the outcome amid concerns that it would increase Europe's already-high dependence on Russian natural gas and give the Kremlin political leverage and substantial revenues.

The project is being developed by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), along with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Wintershall, Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVZY) and Engie (EMGIY).

