Saudi's PIF eyes stake in Lucid Motors

Saudi's Public Investment Fund is in talks to invest in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, according to Reuters.

Sources indicate that PIF and Lucid Motors have drawn up a term sheet detailing an investment of more than $1B to give the sovereign wealth fund a majority stake in the California EV upstart.

Lucid Motors has introduced the Lucid Air model, which includes a battery capable of 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.5 seconds and claims a driving range of 400 miles.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said last week he believed PIF could add to its position in Tesla under a go-private scenario. The amount of resources PIF has available for new investments has been up for debate.