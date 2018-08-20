Key Energy Services appoints Rob Saltiel as President and CEO

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) appointed Rob Saltiel as President, Director and CEO, effective as of August 20, 2018.

Mr. Saltiel most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Atwood Oceanics from 2009 until the Atwood Oceanic’s sale to Ensco plc in October of 2017.

Mr. Marshall Dodson, currently the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, will continue with the Company in his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

Press Release