PepsiCo to buy SodaStream for $3.2B

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is acquiring SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) for $3.2B, giving the company a new line through which it can reach customers within their homes.

The $144 per share deal - likely one of the last bold moves made under CEO Indra Nooyi, who retires in October after a 12-year reign - is an 11% premium to SodaStream's closing price on Friday.

With the acquisition, she has cemented her mark on PepsiCo by switching its focus from sugary sodas to healthier snacks and beverages.