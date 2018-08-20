PepsiCo to buy SodaStream for $3.2B

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is acquiring SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) for $3.2B, giving the company a new line through which it can reach customers within their homes.
The $144 per share deal - likely one of the last bold moves made under CEO Indra Nooyi, who retires in October after a 12-year reign - is an 11% premium to SodaStream's closing price on Friday.
With the acquisition, she has cemented her mark on PepsiCo by switching its focus from sugary sodas to healthier snacks and beverages.
Now read: PepsiCo: The Street Seems Too Cautious »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox