Greece emerges from bailout program

Today is a historic day for Greece as nearly a decade of external financial help and the nation's third bailout comes to an end.

Athens will now be able to tap financial markets to fund its activities, marking the closure of the European sovereign debt crisis after Portugal, Ireland and Spain came back from the brink.

Speaking too soon? Renewed market tremors last week over Italian debt and fresh attacks by politicians in Rome on Europe’s establishment are still fueling fears that all is not well with the euro.

