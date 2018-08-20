Twitter CEO 'ready to question everything'

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey is "ready to question everything" in his efforts to create a healthier platform.

"We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is more left-leaning," he told CNN's Reliable Sources. "But the real question is are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? And we are not. Period."

The remarks follow criticism from the right over supposed "shadow-banning" of conservative users, as well as questions over whether to remove far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from the platform.