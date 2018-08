China's President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pyongyang in September to attend the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding.

Rumored in Beijing for some time, the visit was reported in Singapore’s The Straits Times at the weekend although it has still to be confirmed by the Chinese government.

The visit would be the first to North Korea by a Chinese president since Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, went to Pyongyang in 2005.

