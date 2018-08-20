Black Box to sell its Federal Government IT Services Business

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) has entered into an agreement to sell its Federal Government IT Services Business to a private equity firm for $75M cash. The transaction is anticipated to close on or before August 31.

The net proceeds of the sale of the Federal Business will be used to pay down all outstanding indebtedness under the new $10M LIFO senior revolving credit facility, which will then remain available for future borrowings.

The remainder of the net proceeds will be used to pay down other indebtedness under the Credit Agreement.