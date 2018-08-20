Hearings and talks on Chinese trade

Six days of public hearings on proposed U.S. duties on Chinese imports of up to 25% will begin today in Washington.

"USTR's proposed tariffs on an additional $200B dramatically expands the harm to American consumers, workers, businesses, and the economy," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in written testimony for the hearing.

Mid-level Trump administration officials and their Chinese counterparts are also expected to meet later this week in Washington to discuss their escalating trade war.

Shanghai +1.1% to 2,698.

