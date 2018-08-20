HCMC enters into agreement to eliminate $49.7M out of $54.3M of its remaining warrant liability

Healthier Choices Management (OTCPK:HCMC) has executed an exchange agreement with the holders of roughly 92% of its outstanding Series A warrants with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock.

The Preferred Stock has conversion rights to a finite and definitive number of shares of common stock of HCMC, at a conversion price of $0.0001.

“Essentially, the company has successfully eliminated almost $50M of liability, in exchange for approximately $21M of preferred stock, exchangeable for $21M of HCMC common stock without any additional warrants or cash payment obligations. We believe that this trade, which has saved HCMC and its shareholders approximately $29M of potential dilution, will lead to the re-creation of shareholder value,” said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC.