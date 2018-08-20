Global dividends soar to record high

Global dividends jumped 12.9% year-on-year in Q2 to $497.4B, hitting a new record, according to a report on the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index.

Payments rose in almost every region of the world in headline terms and records were broken in 12 countries including France, Japan, and the U.S.

The index also ended the quarter at a fresh high of 182.0, meaning that global dividends have risen by more than four-fifths since 2009.

