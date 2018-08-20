Air Products wins contract to supply syngas for Jiutai New Material Co. in Hohhot, China

Air Products (NYSE:APD) has been awarded a long-term onsite contract to supply syngas to Jiutai New Material Co. Ltd for their multi-billion dollar mono-ethylene glycol project in Hohhot, China.

The project is expected to come onstream in Q4 of 2021 and is expected to add over $0.20 to Air Products' earnings per share beginning in FY2022.

Air Products will invest about $650M to build, own and operate the facility, and will receive a fixed monthly fee under the long-term contract. The facility will be designed to produce over 500,000Nm3/hr of syngas, and will be comprised of five gasifiers, two approximately 100,000nm3/hr air separation units (ASU), with syngas purification and processing, as well as associated infrastructure and utilities. Jiutai will supply the coal feedstock and take all output from the plant.