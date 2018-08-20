Metso is relocating its waste recycling business in Denmark

Metso Corporation (OTCQX:MXCYY) to relocate its' waste recycling business to new built factory and office facility in Denmark.

Part of the relocating costs will be funded by selling the current property and estate in Horsens, Denmark.

"We have now an opportunity to relocate our business to a logistically more suitable industrial area, and offer the current property to be developed for other purposes," explains Uffe Hansen, President, Recycling business area.

The new facility, optimized for business needs, is estimated to be ready in 2020.