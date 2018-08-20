FDA accepts priority review of ALXN1210 as a treatment for patients with PNH in the US

The FDA has accepted for review Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALXN) Biologics License Application (BLA) for approval of ALXN1210, the Company’s investigational long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

The company is using a rare disease priority review voucher which allows for accelerated review of the application.

The agency's action date is February 18, 2019. If approved, ALXN1210 would be the first and only long-acting complement inhibitor for patients with PNH.

Additionally, the Company is preparing to submit a NDA in Japan in H2. The EMA has accepted and is reviewing the submission for the EU.

ALXN1210 has received ODD in the U.S. and EU for the treatment of patients with PNH.