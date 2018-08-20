More details on the PepsiCo-SodaStream deal

The deal is expected to position SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) for further expansion and breakthrough innovation through PepsiCo's strong distribution capabilities, global reach, R&D, design and marketing expertise

"SodaStream is highly complementary and incremental to our business, adding to our growing water portfolio, while catalyzing our ability to offer personalized in-home beverage solutions around the world," says PepsiCo CEO-elect exec Ramon Laguarta.

Large SodaStream stakeholder Teleios Capital Partners has already come out in favor of the deal.

The transaction is expected to close by January 2019.

Shares of SodaStream are up 10.13% to $143.00 in premarket trading. PepsiCo -0.31% to $114.60.

Previously: PepsiCo to buy SodaStream for $3.2B (Aug. 20)