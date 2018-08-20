Tyson Foods to acquire Keystone Foods for $2.16B

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to buy the Keystone Foods business from Marfrig Global Foods for $2.16B in cash, funded through a combination of existing liquidity and proceeds from the issuance of new debt and plans to use its cash flows to pay down debt to continue to support its credit ratings and to strengthen its balance sheet.

Tom Hayes, president and CEO of Tyson Foods said, “This acquisition will expand our international presence and value-added production capabilities and help us deliver more value to our foodservice customers. Keystone provides a significant foundation for international growth with its in-country operations, sales and distribution network in high growth markets in the Asia Pacific region as well as exports to key markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We look forward to serving customers with these additional capabilities and to welcoming Keystone’s dedicated team members to the Tyson Foods family.”

Keystone, employs approximately 11,000 people, generated annual revenue of $2.5B and Adjusted EBITDA of $211Min the last 12 months ending June 30, 2018, excluding non-controlling interest and other adjustments.

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to GAAP EPS in the third year and accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year excluding transaction-related costs as well as the incremental depreciation and amortization associated with the transaction and expects to generate annual synergies of approximately $50M by the third year of the acquisition, driven by operational efficiencies, procurement savings, distribution and supply network optimization and other opportunities.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-fiscal 2019.