Elbit +3% after IMI regulatory approval

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) +3% premarket after Israel's antitrust regulator approved the defense contractor's planned acquisition of state-owned rival IMI Systems for up to $522M.

"In particular, it was found that the overlap between the activities of Elbit and IMI is relatively marginal, and that in the overlapping areas there is competition from suppliers in Israel or abroad."

The Israeli government announced in 2013 its intention to privatize IMI, a manufacturer of military systems best known for being an early maker of the Uzi submachine gun.