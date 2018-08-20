Jerome Stevens nixes distribution deal with Lannett; shares down 26% premarket

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (JSP) has notified Lannett Company (NYSEMKT:LCI) that their distribution agreement three JSP products, Butalbital, Aspirin, Caffeine with Codeine Phosphate Capsules ASP, Digoxin Tablets USP and Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, will not be renewed when the current agreement expires on March 23, 2019.

Lannett says it is assessing the impact to the end of contract on its goodwill. It is also evaluating additional deals to add to its portfolio.

Preliminary fiscal Q4 sales: ~$171M (+23%) with a loss/share of ($0.30 - 0.32). Non-GAAP EPS should be $0.62 - 0.64 (+58% from midpoint).

Fiscal 2018: Sales: ~$685M (+7%); EPS: $0.73 - 0.75; non-GAAP EPS: $3.08 - 3.10 (+8% from midpoint).

Full results will be reported on August 28 after the close.

Update: Shares are down 26% premarket on light volume.

Update: Jerome Stevens inked a 10-year distribution deal with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for Levothyroxine sodium beginning March 22, 2019.