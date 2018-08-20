Ventas to buy Battery Park community from Brookdale for $194M

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) agrees to buy a seniors housing community in Manhattan's Battery Park neighborhood for about $194M from Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD).

"The acquisition is attractively valued below replacement cost and represents an approximately 5 percent going-in yield on net operating income with redevelopment opportunities offering additional potential upside," Ventas said in its press release.

The 14-story independent-living community includes 217 units.

Brookdale will manage the community after the sale closes.

Brookdale expects proceeds of about $140M; the sale is part of its plan to market in 2018 and sell 28 owned communities, which it expects to generate more than $250M in net proceeds.

