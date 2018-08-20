Cool Holdings acquires Apple boutique store retail chain in the Dominican Republic

Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) has expanded its Apple partnership by completing the acquisition of a chain of seven OneClick retail stores in the Dominican Republic for consideration of $4.3M in cash and 625M restricted shares of Cool Holdings issuable to the shareholders of Cooltech.

This brings total store count to 16, including the 7 new stores in the Dominican Republic, 6 stores in Argentina and 3 stores in Florida.

Through this acquisition company expects to leverage resources, expertise and management talent to grow revenue base and to drive Company to profitability.

The Company notes that following the issuance of the shares of common stock under the transaction, it will have 7,086,743 common shares outstanding.