Estee Lauder lower after guidance falls short

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) tops estimates with its FQ4 report as sales rose in almost every category.

Sales increased 12% during the quarter after the impact of currency swings is factored out. Skin care sales were up 29% and fragrance sales increased 9%.

Operating income was up 20% Y/Y to $277M.

Looking ahead, Estee Lauder expects Q1 revenue growth of 5% to 6% and EPS of $1.18 to $1.22 vs. $1.32 and FY19 revenue growth of 4% to 5% and FY19 EPS of $4.62 to $4.71 vs. $5.00 consensus.

Shares of Estee Lauder are down 2.17% in premarket trading to $133.00.

