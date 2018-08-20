SL Green to get $223.3M from selling its stake in 3 Columbus Circle

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is cashing out of a midtown Manhattan project it helped rescue after the 2008 financial crisis.

In 2011, SL Green took a stake in the Moinian Group's 3 Columbus Circle, a distressed redevelopment project on the verge of being foreclosed by debt-holder Related Cos.

SL Green now agrees to sell to Moinian its 48.9% stake in the property. The deal gives Moinian full ownership of the 539,000-square-foot property, now 95% leased.

SL Green expects net proceeds of about $223.0M. It says it's making an annualized return on its investment of over 15%, partly from the venture's sale of a 214,000-square-foot office condominium in the building to marketing firm Young & Rubicam in 2012 for $143.6M.

