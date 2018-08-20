Futures start week on right foot

Adding to the gains seen in Asia and Europe, U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a positive open as investors await trade talks between the U.S. and China later this week and a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole. Dow, S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

In M&A news, Sodastream shares soared 10.4% premarket after PepsiCo entered an agreement to buy the Israel-based in-home soda maker for $3.2B.

Oil is down 0.1% at $65.18/bbl, gold is 0.8% higher at $1194/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.86%.

